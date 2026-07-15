Experimental Gene Therapy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Publicus's avatar
Publicus
Jul 15

I just happened to be reading your earlier analysis of Dr. Burkhardt's autopsy/biopsy work and this jumped off the page....

"Lymphocytic inflammation of larger vessels (arteries, and aorta) with vasculitis and perivasculitis. These can lead to fissures in the vascular walls (dissections) with bleeding into the layers of the vascular wall, but even to perforation with bleeding into the neighbouring tissues."

A buddy recently been in/out of the ER with bleeding. No bueno. BTW, one of his daughter is a breast cancer survivor - she is nurse and was forced to get the shots. And now Sen Graham's aortic event appear to a fit for jab event. More smoking guns.

thanks for your efforts to expose the truth. Fight on.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
Jul 15

Thank you for everything you have done and are still doing to expose the horrible truth.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W. Chandler, MD MBA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture