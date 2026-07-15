The point of this figure is to demonstrate that the distribution system and blood are bathed in the Covid-19 vaccine as it flows throughout the entire body. Not only does the inner wall of the artery have exposure to vaccine induced inflammation (endotheliitis) but the muscular middle layer and the adventitial outer layer are exposed as they have separate vascular systems.

Aneurysms develop in the aorta when the wall weakens and blood flows through the wall (dissection) rather than the lumen (central channel) because of mechanical failure of the tissues. When caught in time, some aneurysms can be repaired. A particularly catastrophic location for an aneurysm is just beyond the aortic valve where an aneurysm can rupture into the pericardial sac stopping the heart rapidly as the sac fills with blood.

Also problematic are aneurysms propagating (dissecting) into the take off of the coronary, carotid and vertebral arteries. A very small number of patients who make it to the operating room with a very expert cardiovascular team make it out of the hospital after a Type A aneurysm ruptures or dissects.

The article below was co-authored by Drs. Palmer and Pavic who collaborated in carefully examining material from the Reutlingen group correlating pathology with clinical findings.

Additional discussion of what we call “vasculopathy” or disease of blood vessels is contained linked below.

The vaccine damage to the vascular system is the number one finding in 101 autopsies performed by Dr. Burkhardt and colleagues in Reutlingen, Germany beginning in Spring of 2001. Over 90% of the 101 autopsies performed by Dr. Burkhardt and colleagues had changes in blood vessels and or heart. The pathologists concluded 72% of the deaths had causal relationships with the deaths. Approximately one third of those sampled had vaccine induced changes in their aortas.

Dr. Norbert Schwarz, in the middle, has helped distribute the findings of their group and colleagues. Prior to completing the work, the collection of cases was reviewed by Drs. Krüger and Lang when the case series was at 89 autopsies. The point of showing this complicated figure below is on the right side, “the only initiative of its kind in the world.” Think about that. After 5 billion humans were injected with never-before used and untested genetically active products, 101 cases is the largest known series of autopsies following COVID-19 vaccination.

The chart below shows vascular disorders in 11th place on Pfizer’s list of adverse events following administration of BNT162b2 after 10 weeks. Keep in mind that vascular diseases can be distributed in many categories identified by MedDRA codes so we cannot discern how many vascular diseases are represented here.

As the pathologists’ data shows, onset ranges from one day to 498 days so an observation period of 10 weeks will not capture many vascular events. This data is preliminary as the numbers are being refreshed with data from the publication of the final dataset from Drs. Luck and Schwarz in May of this year. [Corona-Vaccine Damage Report of the “Pathologiekonferenz”, tredition, Hamburg, Deutschland, May 2026.]

Regarding Senator Graham, a complete autopsy like those done by Drs. Burkhardt and Lang are driven by the need to know not the need to not know.

I choose to interpret this parable as an opportunity for the blind men to carefully collaborate with continual improvement (kaisan) in strategy, technique including collaboration directed at a common objective. Toyota employs this approach as does Space X.

A critical point, these are not routine autopsies. Think of Sherlock Holmes rather than Inspector Clouseau. Dr. Burkhardt published guidelines for how to search. They can be found on this substack.

An early stage in the study of a new disease mandates thoroughness. Without getting too far into the work of the forensic pathologist, below is a sample of some of the anatomic sites to examine until patterns dictate otherwise. These are my additions based on studying these diseases for six years. Unfortunately, the river of time has taken us from T zero, 2021, to four to five years later so the early stages of CoVax Disease have passed.

In addition to sampling, a range of processing must be used as each technology can turn up important information until the discovery phase passes.

Amazing what can be accomplished with a block of marble, a hammer and chisel combined with hard work and talent. Thanks to Dr. Burkhardt and colleagues we have this amazing collection of specimens showing tissue and organ damage after what Dr. Burkhardt called corona vaccination.

Prisoners of stone, Michelangelo, Accademia Gallery, Florence