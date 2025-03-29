In 1946 Dr. Lederberg observed traits in one group of Escherichia coli bacteria could be transferred to another group by conjugation.

Drs. Lederberg and Tatum Original Article

The transfer of genes was accomplished with a structure called a plasmid. Plasmid technology has been used in production of the modRNA/LNP gene therapy products. Pfizer tested BNT162b2 Versions 8 and 9 Process 1 in preclinical testing (Pfizer Document 2.4) and the clinical trials phase 1 to phase 2/3.

However, the Process 1 could not be scaled for billions of people. Process 2 using E. coli plasmids was substituted for scalability. This resultant product was not put through the 21 preclinical trials reported in Document 2.4. Nor did it go through clinical trials. Needless to say, there was NO adequately powered and designed randomized, double blind placebo controlled two year trial.

None of the COVID19 “vaccines” were put through this necessary testing. None.

Rebekah Barnett summarizes this subject matter. A link to the Rogan show is in her article.

Rogan and Dr. Humphries

There is now a robust Alternative Medical Media (AMM) that offers an alternative to official Deep State Controlled Main Stream Medical Media (MSMM). Careful scrutiny is required when evaluating content in both domains. The reader must become the peer reviewer for both.

One of the consequences of the SV40 contamination of BNT162b2 Version 9 Process 2 “vaccine” is its role in causing cancer including turbo cancer. Ethical Skeptic shows the inflection point in cancer treatment using macro data.

Note the lag between uptake 2021-2022 when “vaccine” uptake peaked to the manifestation in cancer associated medical treatment. A similar delayed onset trend has been identified in a VAERS dataset involving free light chain levels, inflammation versus multiple myeloma (in preparation).

Population data tends to be multifactoral and requires patient level data for granularity and validation.

Tucker Carlson’s interview with noted cancer specialist Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is summarized as,

Covid, and the vaccines that didn’t stop it, are likely causing a global epidemic of terrifyingly aggressive cancers.

Dr. Soon-Shiong, MD Interview

Dr. Soon-Shiong also owns the Los Angeles Times and as may be the link between MMSM and AMM. He could be the key to the ending the use of these ineffective and toxic gene therapy products.