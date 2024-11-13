I. Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Leaked Documents

The head of the RKI is Karl Lauterbach whose biography on Wikipedia is a bit of an eye opener.

Dr. Lauterbach is a public figure, politician and physician. Perfect fit for an authoritarian influencer.

Documents released by a whistleblower prove the COVID19 event and experimental gene therapy that was pushed aggressively were politically invented/manipulated and totalitarian responses were coordinated across the globe. With the leak of these documents the walls around the cover up of this human tragedy are falling down.

Prof. Dr. Homberg gives his account of the inside story of the virus and the toxic vaxxine. It might optimize your understanding of the significance of this new information if you print the transcript and consult the text viewing the slides which are not part of the transcript.

Video with English Subtitles

II. The discoveries of the Pfizer Documents Analysis Project reported in this substack correlate with the co-temporal insiders’ knowledge revealed in these documents that these novel and never previously used biologic agents were unsafe and ineffective.

Selected quotes from Dr. Homburg,

“Vaccine” Approval Date used as a Political tool:

….., and now I present the most disturbing quote from the entire RKI-Leak, 28 September, 2020: “An approval of the mRNA vaccine by the FDA before US elections is not desirable. The same holds true for European authorities.” This quote reveals it was all about politics rather than health. They told the public that they wanted to save as many lives as possible via vaccination, but it was even more important for them that Biden would win the US presidential election. COVID19 does not circulate widely. Good news was suppressed. A second important point relates to the possibility of a medical emergency. We find already in March of 2020 some remarkable quotations. The first relates to findings of AGI, a working group within RKI that monitors infectious diseases and has statistics over years and decades, unlike these new PCR statistics, and I quote: “AGI results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 does not circulate widely.” This report is from the second day of the first lockdown. One day later they write: «The trends are best not formulated (or communicated) because otherwise it would become difficult to justify further measures.»

“The measures were the true objective”

This demonstrates how RKI thought. A way that is visible in all protocols. They subordinated themselves to politics, and tried to promote measures. The measures were the true objective, and they knitted together justifications to legitimize them.

III. More contamination

Dr. Stebel, a self described protein engineer, reveals how impure some of the components of the gene therapy products are and how impurities correlated with adverse event reports.

Qualitätsstufen Für Chemikalien En 1.39MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Translated from German with DeepL.

Now never before used and chemically impure lipid nano particle chemicals with impurity related adverse events adds to the recent discovery of bacterial plasmid DNA in the so called vaccines. Then there is the modRNA itself that stimulates production of long lasting toxic spike protein that has been implicated in autoimmune diseases and other pathological conditions.

Answers are needed. With collapse of mainstream media and the rising demand for free speech may create enough pressure to to get those answers.