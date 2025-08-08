The driving force behind this substack was the desire to preserve findings made after discovering the far too many flaws in the development, testing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as revealed in the Pfizer documents.

Having attended medical school in the early 1970’s following the remarkable achievement of Frances Kelsey at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when she refused to approve a drug widely used in Europe called Thalidomide I belonged to a generation of doctors who believed the FDA carefully evaluated every pharmaceutical and vaccine.

The company continued to send in what they believed was proof of thalidomide’s safety, but Dr. Kelsey adamantly insisted on scientifically reliable evidence, which she felt the application sorely lacked. Approximately a year later researchers in Germany and Australia linked thalidomide to clusters of rare, severe birth defects—hands and feet projecting directly from the shoulders and hips—that eventually were shown to involve thousands of babies. The drug was never marketed in the U. S., and the impact of the near disaster here helped to pass a pending bill that fundamentally changed drug regulation, the 1962 Drug Amendments.

Frances Kelsey

My assumptions about the the Agency did not hold up once I began reviewing the primary source documents the Agency attempted to hide for 75 years as part of the Pfizer Documents Analysis Project. The project began in March of 2022 and extended through December of 2024. It turns out that France Kelsey was an exception to the rule. The Pfizer documents memorialize a human tragedy of immeasurable dimensions.

Now approaching four years, I have accumulated thousands of pages (stopped counting at 30,000) of documentation, written more than 70 articles (stopped counting pages at 700) and numerous chapters in two books, co-authored one peer reviewed article and solo authored another submission currently in the peer review process.

The downloadable list below contains most of my video interviews, discussions and formal presentations and is now part of this archive. Videos run up to 3 hours.