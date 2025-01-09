This article puts in perspective a severe form of central nervous system vascular disease associated with COVID caused by rupture of an blood vessel with rapid rise of pressure in the brain called intracranial hypertension.

The article has illustrations which help the lay public navigate the medical terminology.

Cns Sads B:l & Vaers Report 44.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A subsequent article will go through management of VAERS Case #1963633-1 in the format of a medical conference known as Morbidity and Mortality (M&M Conference).

Such conferences provide a forum to review a complicated case in order to illustrate important clinical findings and their management, both medical and surgical, for the purpose of improving care when possible.