Excellent presentation:

Summary of Kevin’s presentation,

The protocol also called for a two year randomized, double blind study as well as proper informed consent. What we got was Bad Science and total failure to follow the Nuremberg Code. Kevin’s substack,

Kevin used the shotgun blast analogy but he was not the first.

Nano pellets, not buckshot!

Hunting for upland game birds with Daisy, Lone Pine, Owens Valley, CA.

More Science

Space X is now public. Here is what one of Elon’s rockets from Vandenberg looks like from Huntington Beach. Yes, that is going straight up. The earth turns…

Low in the far background Catalina Island is seen in line with lights from oil platforms and cargo ships headed for Long Beach/LA harbor.

Wow!