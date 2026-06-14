Experimental Gene Therapy

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ArnoldF's avatar
ArnoldF
6d

Its time for individuals to come forward who have suffered serious affects after receiving plasma from vaccinated blood supplies. Its time for hospitals to begin allowing other blood plasma sources for patients when they request the use of their own stored blood and other non-vaccinated blood bank supplies. As a species we are experimenting with future generations by tampering with the genetics of God's creation...we will only find out years from now if this fear is overblown and whether we are committing suicide as species.

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