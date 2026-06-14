DNA Contamination of Synthetic mRNA/Lipid Nanoparticle “Vaccines” by the Man Who Found Them-Kevin McKernan
Process 2 using DNA plasmids was identified as necessary for upscaling after all testing was done on Process 1 in the Pfizer documents. It was not hidden, except by hundreds of thousands of pages.
Excellent presentation:
Summary of Kevin’s presentation,
The protocol also called for a two year randomized, double blind study as well as proper informed consent. What we got was Bad Science and total failure to follow the Nuremberg Code. Kevin’s substack,
Kevin used the shotgun blast analogy but he was not the first.
Nano pellets, not buckshot!
Hunting for upland game birds with Daisy, Lone Pine, Owens Valley, CA.
More Science
Space X is now public. Here is what one of Elon’s rockets from Vandenberg looks like from Huntington Beach. Yes, that is going straight up. The earth turns…
Low in the far background Catalina Island is seen in line with lights from oil platforms and cargo ships headed for Long Beach/LA harbor.
Wow!
Its time for individuals to come forward who have suffered serious affects after receiving plasma from vaccinated blood supplies. Its time for hospitals to begin allowing other blood plasma sources for patients when they request the use of their own stored blood and other non-vaccinated blood bank supplies. As a species we are experimenting with future generations by tampering with the genetics of God's creation...we will only find out years from now if this fear is overblown and whether we are committing suicide as species.