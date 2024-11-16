The real numbers will come out eventually. A balloon can hold only a finite amount of hot air. Expect to see real numbers once Vivek and Elon dig into government financial data.

Ed Dowd’s book and review from Amazon.

"Cause unknown" on Amazon

Ethical Skeptic looks carefully at exploding costs in the medical sector.

2. Ethical Skeptic mentioned by Ed Dowd has an excellent Substack.

Ethical Skeptic Substack (click here).

If you are on X (Twitter) Ethical Skeptic has had some important recent posts relating to VAXX Turbo Illness. Examples follow.

A theme of this Substack has been Women’s health as the experimental gene therapy drugs have more impact on women with 3:1 dominance of Adverse Events and more permanent disability. Men have not escaped. They have a higher fatality rate per Adverse Event particularly with sudden death, heart attacks and myopericarditis. These three health problems are related.

The chart below shows the almost 24% increase in the costs associated with hospital treatment for pregnancy, childbirth and after care. Since live births have declined the added costs are probably from increased numbers of miscarriages, stillbirths, shedding casts, therapeutic abortion, preterm delivery, neonatal morbidity and mortality, post delivery maternal illness and death. Honest clinical data is badly needed.

Medical Cost Data (click here)

3. Cancer rates are on the rise.

Turbo cancers are different as has been covered on this substack. See below articles. They are more aggressive, multi-focal, with multiple primaries. They are less responsive to current treatments.

Dr. Royal

Turbo Cancer

Ute Kruger and Her Discovery

Ethical Skeptic recently posted the growth curve for cancer juxtaposed with rising medical costs. With increased rate of cancer comes an increased cost of medical care as shown below. Cancer after 2021 has shown dramatic increases in young people.

CAGR = Compound annual growth rate.

4.Budget Busting?

The total cost of the new medical diseases may not be reflected in the 2025 health budget of $1,834,264,000,000 since COVID19 “vaccine” injuries are not officially recognized. Statistica Unfortunately these new costs are likely to boost that $1.8T figure. Is $2T possible figuring in CoVax Diseases plus some millions of new beneficiaries?

5. With the Theft of Medicare money for Green New Deal you get rising costs with declining Medicare reserves.

You know how that turns out. Medicare premiums will rise, perhaps as much as 5x.

How about Parts A and B?

This information was held back until the elections were over.

What else has been hidden?

Will the Senate and House block attempts to reign in costs?