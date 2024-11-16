Economic Consequences of COVID19 and Government Response to COVID19 including the Bioweapon Mitigation Prototypes, aka “Vaccines”.
Ed Dowd and Ethical Skeptic report.
1. Dowd on the economy (click here)
The real numbers will come out eventually. A balloon can hold only a finite amount of hot air. Expect to see real numbers once Vivek and Elon dig into government financial data.
Ed Dowd’s book and review from Amazon.
Ethical Skeptic looks carefully at exploding costs in the medical sector.
2. Ethical Skeptic mentioned by Ed Dowd has an excellent Substack.
Ethical Skeptic Substack (click here).
If you are on X (Twitter) Ethical Skeptic has had some important recent posts relating to VAXX Turbo Illness. Examples follow.
A theme of this Substack has been Women’s health as the experimental gene therapy drugs have more impact on women with 3:1 dominance of Adverse Events and more permanent disability. Men have not escaped. They have a higher fatality rate per Adverse Event particularly with sudden death, heart attacks and myopericarditis. These three health problems are related.
The chart below shows the almost 24% increase in the costs associated with hospital treatment for pregnancy, childbirth and after care. Since live births have declined the added costs are probably from increased numbers of miscarriages, stillbirths, shedding casts, therapeutic abortion, preterm delivery, neonatal morbidity and mortality, post delivery maternal illness and death. Honest clinical data is badly needed.
Medical Cost Data (click here)
3. Cancer rates are on the rise.
Turbo cancers are different as has been covered on this substack. See below articles. They are more aggressive, multi-focal, with multiple primaries. They are less responsive to current treatments.
Ethical Skeptic recently posted the growth curve for cancer juxtaposed with rising medical costs. With increased rate of cancer comes an increased cost of medical care as shown below. Cancer after 2021 has shown dramatic increases in young people.
CAGR = Compound annual growth rate.
4.Budget Busting?
The total cost of the new medical diseases may not be reflected in the 2025 health budget of $1,834,264,000,000 since COVID19 “vaccine” injuries are not officially recognized. Statistica Unfortunately these new costs are likely to boost that $1.8T figure. Is $2T possible figuring in CoVax Diseases plus some millions of new beneficiaries?
5. With the Theft of Medicare money for Green New Deal you get rising costs with declining Medicare reserves.
You know how that turns out. Medicare premiums will rise, perhaps as much as 5x.
Medicare (click here)
How about Parts A and B?
When the 'burden' of the sick and elderly negatively impact the "Bottom Line" of The United States of America Corp., something must be done.
I remember back when, right after “lockdown” CEO of “One America Life Insurance Company” after learning his company had a “40% Payout” in life insurance claims year over year was an “800 Year Cataclysmic Event”!
This was very early on in 2020 and still today we’re learning how “Catastrophic / Cataclysmic” this “Worldwide-Scam” has become!
IMO this was a “DoD Planned and Executed” attack! Coordinated with other Western Nations, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and of course the good ole US of America!
But why? Why would so many people and countries want to destroy “Humanity”? Also, how could such an attack be justified? WHO made this decision? Who are the major culprits? More questions than answers of course.
When “Evilly-Wicked-Actors” decide, unelected bureaucrats decide and elected officials decide, all I can say is,
“America We Have A Problem”!
There’s no way in hell these “Shots to the Heart” shots or “Bioweapon Injections”“materialized” out of thin air! There’s no way in hell this entire attack wasn’t “Premeditated & Executed” for a specific reason!
What’s happening now is, instead of searching for a new “Penicillin” type drug which can prevent further deaths / disabling symptoms from occurring, all I keep reading about are people dying from and cancer because of, etc.
I understand in order to “Prevent” people from being susceptible to another kind of attack, we must learn from the previous attack. With that said, there’s been some success with “EDTA-Chelation-Methylene-Blue” treatments, etc.
Maybe, maybe not the long term effects will prove successful, nevertheless this treatment has been somewhat successful though other treatments are badly needed if “Humanity” can survive.
We can only hope that someone finds a simple solution / cure / prevention measures against further attacks. We know this is only the beginning!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR