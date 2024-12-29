1. About UK Column. Click Here
Pfizer/Moderna Document Analysis (P/MDA) is the result of court orders on the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to release documents submitted in the application for licensure of Pfizer/Moderna Covid–19 vaccines. The data and information released is continuing to undergo forensic analysis by 3,250 analysts and 250 lawyers.
This work is UNIQUE.
This is the ONLY group working with the PRIMARY DOCUMENTS.
No conflicts of interest; analysis is entirely INDEPENDENT of Pharma.
Every report is based on analysis of the PRIMARY DATA.
There are now 99 reports and growing, based on "Pfizer’s own words, data and physicians".
Sample of detail
5. Cheryl Grainger reports her progress pursuing information from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on UK Column and Odyssey.
Her pursuit of information from the MHRA may be successful. Grainger on UK Column Click Here
Cheryl is also on Odysee. Grainger Odysee Link Here
