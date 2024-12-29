Pfizer/Moderna Document Analysis (P/MDA) is the result of court orders on the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to release documents submitted in the application for licensure of Pfizer/Moderna Covid–19 vaccines. The data and information released is continuing to undergo forensic analysis by 3,250 analysts and 250 lawyers.

This work is UNIQUE .

This is the ONLY group working with the PRIMARY DOCUMENTS .

No conflicts of interest; analysis is entirely INDEPENDENT of Pharma.

Every report is based on analysis of the PRIMARY DATA.

There are now 99 reports and growing, based on "Pfizer’s own words, data and physicians".