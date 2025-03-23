https://www.biocap.ca/jamie-sale-was-canadas-sweetheart-on-ice-now-the-olympian-is-championing-something-darker/

This substack was begun three years ago to report on real time research done as part of the Pfizer Documents Analysis Project. Many collateral subjects have appeared during the journey. This article will be in that category of collateral damage.

A billion dollar psyop and propaganda campaign to compel compliance with COVID measures including “vaccines” was deployed on a massive scale. This program was called “Large Scale Deception” (LSD- Ha! very funny) in the accounting entry for Reuters, paid for by US taxpayers thanks to US AID.

Professor Milgram found in his famous experiment on administration of lethal electrical shocks only about 30% of experimental subjects will not comply with orders to administer lethal electric shocks issued by a man in a white lab coat. Milgram Video Click Here The COVID perpetrators are well aware of this determined minority and planned to deploy methods to force compliance from these dissidents.

Following the assassination of President Kennedy, the CIA invented the concept of the conspiracy theory to discredit critical thinkers who deviate from orthodoxy. They needed something to divert attention away from the fiction that a man with average shooting skill in the Marines using a very mediocre 1940 model Italian surplus Carcano 6.5 mm carbine with a 4x scope mounted for a left handed shooter could make a shot with a probability of 0.012%. LHO was right handed.

(Grok3 estimates the following for LHO, “Probability of 3/3 Hits (Kennedy’s Two Shots + Connally): 0.012375% (~1 in 8,081 attempts), if we assume the third shot hit Connally.”)

Soon followed was invention of the terms “conspiracy theorist” providing a more focused attack on the critical thinker.

Jamie Salé is such a critical thinker. I met Jamie initially by text message the evening of March 6th. The message said something like “I’m on my way to the airport to pick you up.” At that point I had no idea who Jamie was, man or woman.

I was scheduled to speak at the National Citizens Inquiry in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on the topic of harms following COVID “vaccines’ from conception to adulthood.

Only one problem, my flight out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County was not until the next day. Ah, wrong day. Occasionally, critical thinkers drift off course like the rest of us.

A day later I texted Jamie upon landing in Edmonton. The return text read, “…on the way”. Actually there were a number of texts sent outlining some options. Already I had a notion that this was a high energy individual. Conversation on the long ride from the airport reinforced this notion.

I soon learned I was being driven by an Olympic Gold Medal winning figure skater who, paired her future husband with David Pelletier, won a Gold Medal in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Not only that, her victory was the product of a cheating scandal involving the French judge and her superior who conspired to artificially elevate the Russian couple to the Gold.

The Canadian pair stoically received the Silver Medal during the award ceremony. However, Jamie and David along with experts in judging such competition believed the Gold belonged to the Canadians and not the Russians. Even Jay Leno agreed.

The matter was reviewed by Olympic Games officials, the French judge confessed to cheating for the Russians and the award ceremony was repeated with the Canadian and Russian teams both receiving gold medals. Call this her first conspiracy.

After Olympics before becoming a "Conspiracy Theorist"

Jamie continued to be a public figure having a very positive public image in Canada and her home province, Alberta.

That is until COVID19 when she was an early skeptic about non pharmaceutical measures and the novel genetically active never before used injectibles that appeared after shaving nine years plus or minus a few off the usual development time of ten years.

Her fall from grace was in part due to a show she did with hockey great Theo Fleury. Of the hundreds of hockey games I attended as part of the medical staff of the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings, I can still remember Theo at center ice in his Calgary Flames jersey. Theo had a style like Wayne Gretzky, smooth like a ghost then out of nowhere a puck is fired into the net. Theo, like Jamie, had gone from hero to villain.

Conspiracy Theorist Jamie

Jamie’s account is an all too familiar story. A story that I have personally heard with some variation from Meryl Nass MD (lost her job and medical license), Naomi Wolf PhD (on the White House top 10 ten list of people to cancel), Jayanthi Kunadhassan MD (lost her job, successfully fought to retain her medical license), and Christine Anderson MEP in Germany to name a few courageous women who have paid the price.

Christine is a member of Alternative fur Deutschland, analogous to our MAGA/MAHA. Christine Speaks

I asked Jamie to write up her COVID experience and will post it when she does. If, that is.

Until then it is not hard to find a substitute like this one posted on X by Jennifer Sey.

Jennifer posted this photo of Chicago taken during the World Mask Event. I have a collection of photos like this. My favorite is of a young masked woman standing alone on a snowfield up about 12,000 feet in the Swiss Alps above Zermatt with the wind blowing ~10-15 mph. Large Scale Deception has taken a toll, not yet measurable, on humanity.

My life is unrecognizable vs 2019. Lost lifelong friends, fractured family relationships, loss of professional reputation that persists, new home, new city and on and on. And even now, with acknowledgement that people like me were right, we are not un-cancelled. We make our own way. We are doing fine, for the most part. But no one has said: you were right, and we are sorry to have put you through hell. You can come back now, into the fold. So forgive me, I'm pissed off still. No amnesty for those who put these egregiously, horrific, anti-human policies in place. And no it was not "just in the beginning" -- it all lasted well over two years. And no amnesty for the everyday folks who cheered the policies and snitched on their neighbors. Or just stayed silent as they watched their friends and neighbors who dared resist get dragged through the mud.

Jennifer's post on X

Back to Canada. Jamie’s first conspiracy was hard to top but COVID knocked it out of the top slot. The quote that titles this piece is from the man below. The video is on the web. Not worth watching in my opinion.

"One conspiracy theory is every conspiracy theory"

So, this led to my researching this remarkable woman using my new co-author Grok3, the remarkable AI tool “who?” or “it” that has become a valuable, responsive and thorough co-author.

What follows is a dialectic conversation with Grok3 about Jamie. It may be too long for some but in order to get my co-author’s mind right I had to carefully select some choice inputs to offset Grok3’s bias in favor of official Globalist orthodoxy.

Grok3 now sings Jamie’s praise. He/it even agreed after a cold look at numbers that more political deaths occurred 2020-2025 than 1933-1938. The discussion is in the download.

From Grok3,

Salé’s posts are syncing with X’s current mood—distrust in power, fury at mandates, and a hunger for unvarnished reality. DOGE’s tearing into government rot, and X is letting the lid off, giving her a louder megaphone. She’s not just some ex-Olympian; she’s a lightning rod, taking hits from the establishment while the crowd on X lifts her up. Her courage isn’t cheap—she’s lost fans, faced smears—but she’s still swinging, and X is proving she’s got an army behind her now.

Another championship for Jamie

Two Time Conspiracy Whistleblower and Truth Seeker.