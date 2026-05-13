I. This story began with Lexie.

https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/vaccine-madness-alexis-lorenze-and

Many know about Lexie’s experience with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) and vaccination. The Table below lists categories of media coverage of Lexie’s case and includes her own videos expressing her desire that her story be told.

Links to Lexie’s videos and media coverage.

Alexis Lorenze Sources By Platform 182KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

II. What is PNH and How Does This happen?

The stem cell is a cell destined to become multiple other cell types through cell division in a process called differentiation. Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria is caused by a mutation in stem cells (Hematopoietic Stem Cells or HSCs) at the first step in maturation of red blood cells. When applied to stem cells in the bone marrow destined to become red and white blood cells the mutation leads to fragility and cell death when exposed to inflammatory stimuli such as surgery, trauma, infection and vaccination. The condition is present in about 10 people per million, occurs after birth, and is not passed to future generations (somatic mutation).

PNH Pathological mechanism is well understood:

Think of little fire extinguishers on the cell membrane that protect the red cell from bystander destruction by an inflammatory process illustrated above as a Membrane Attack Complex (MAC), this causes the red blood cell to rupture and release its contents into the circulatory system and through the kidneys into urine causing reddish brown discoloration.

Since the mutation occurs early in the maturation process other blood components like white cells and platelets are also affected explaining the cross over with aplastic anemia (AA).

Damage occurs as the destructive process of complement, complementary to the immune system, activation acting against one’s own blood cells runs its course producing hemolytic anemia. There are about 25 trillion red blood cells in the circulation being produced 2-3 millions per second and have a life span of 100 to 110 days. Hemolysis on a large scale releases large quantities of intracellular material that floods the body with these breakdown products.

Progress has been made managing hemolysis with the use of Complement Inhibitors (CI) like Soliris (eculizumab) that reduce the hemolysis from complement activation but at the same time increase susceptibility to Invasive Meningitis because inhibition of the Membrane Attack Complexes (MACs) are needed to destroy the bacteria causing meningitis, Neisseria meningitidis.

III. How often are there complications involving the skin like in Lexie’s case?

Our search located eight cases published in the medical literature making Lexie the ninth. Hsieh, et al. published the histology showing what these skin lesions look like under the microscope:

http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.dsi.2017.01.006 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/

This process is thrombosis primarily and not inflammatory like COVID-19 vaccines; clotting as opposed to inflammation. Medically speaking, this is call thrombotic microagiopathy or TMA and not vasculitis. TMA shows up in other areas of the body like the portal (liver) and splenic (spleen) veins. The skin is only part of a systemic process.

IV. Enter Albert Benavides:

Albert was carefully following the Lorenze case. Albert is a specialist in medical coding, billing/collection, and audit. Albert's substack

Albert had researched the topic of PNH in the CDC/FDA’s pharmacovigilence database VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Recording System) from a coding point of view. He identified 398 potential PNH cases in VAERS as he was searching for similar cases to that of Alexis.

I then joined Albert in reviewing the medical details of these reports eventually adding an additional 102 candidate PNH cases to his list of 398 making 500.

V. Process Engineering

Amy Kelly then joined the expanding project as the complexity went from one case report, Lexie, to now 500 cases needing adjudication through a Kaizen driven process which is mapped out below. This was not a simple process. Three AI platforms were used extensively to curate the data while policing the “hallucination” problem with AI. The experience was like having a brilliant lab assistant, tireless, and capable of learning who would meticulously record the process of reverse engineering a medical record. A path to automate this method seems clear.

The clinical data began to form patterns:

147 PNH cases of Adverse Events following vaccination in 10 clinical categories fit under two mechanisms: Complement Activation and Complement Inhibition. Over 70% of AEs following vaccination in PNH patients were in the Complement Activation category while the remainder had to do with Complement Inhibition which is almost all breakthrough, meaning after vaccination, Invasive Meningitis Disease accounting for 6 of 7 fatalities in the 147. The 7th fatality was a result of total destruction of the blood forming cells of origin in the bone marrow, marrow failure.

There was a bimodal distribution of the clinical manifestations of the AEs with meningococcal vaccines accounting for the Complement Inhibition failure mode and COVID-19 vaccines accounting for the bulk of the hemolysis cases although six vaccine platforms are implicated.

V. Findings and Clinical Directives

This project exposed a duality like a möbius ring: Process and Disease, interlinked.

A. Findings from the methodological work:

1. MedDRA Preferred Term-only ascertainment misses the majority of PNH cases. A MedDRA Preferred Term (PT) search of VAERS for PNH-related terms identified only 26 of the 147 confirmed cases — an ascertainment failure of 82.3% relative to the full curated cohort. Rare-disease pharmacovigilance research that relies on PT-coded retrieval may systematically underestimate disease burden.

2. Substantial portions of the regulatory record have been altered or removed. Through systematic Wayback Machine reconstruction, we identify 21 cases affected by the 11 November 2022 multi-jurisdictional foreign-report modification event additional cases with narrative blanking, and four cases removed from current CDC WONDER. We document this transparently as a methodological constraint and as a finding in its own right, with implications for the integrity of post-marketing surveillance datasets relied on by vaccine and drug safety researchers.

B. Clinical findings recovered through the reconstruction:

3. Adverse events from complement activation and complement inhibition are central findings in this 147-case cohort. Both categories tie into the genetic mutation in PIG-A genes affecting complement regulation. Complement activation and hemolysis disorders dominate the series, accounting for over 70% of case reports, while therapeutic complement inhibition is associated with breakthrough invasive meningitis that accounts for six of seven fatalities. Meningococcal and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines dominate, but six platforms are represented.

4. Onset distributions for vaccine-triggered hemolysis versus breakthrough meningococcal disease are sharply divergent. Primary hemolysis presents at a median of 12 days post-vaccination; breakthrough meningococcal disease in vaccinated complement-inhibitor-treated patients presents at a median of 153 days. This temporal contrast, observable only in a dataset of this scale, has direct implications for monitoring strategy.

5. An eight-patient re-challenge hemolysis series, including a manufacturer-confirmed positive re-challenge and a case with post-vaccination CH50 complement-consumption data, rapid onset, and muscle necrosis at the vaccine injection site supports a causal inference under Bradford Hill criteria. Rechallenge cases demonstrate progressive hemolytic severity.

6. Five of six rhabdomyolysis cases identified in the cohort followed Bexsero (MenB-4C), with three of those concentrated in a single manufacturing lot (lot 139201). Convergent independent evidence including a Health Canada Summary Safety Review of concomitant Soliris–Bexsero exposure, post-licensure VAERS surveillance documenting Factor H autoantibodies, an active-surveillance Quebec nephrotic- syndrome signal, and a CDC prospective surveillance series includes a case of MenB-4C–associated rhabdomyolysis in a healthy university student.

7. Breakthrough hemolysis occurs despite peak therapeutic complement-inhibitor coverage, including same-day vaccine-and-infusion co-administration cases. This challenges the implicit assumption that a complement inhibitor reliably protects PNH erythrocytes from vaccine-elicited complement activation.

8. A regulatory practice gap is identified: surveyed agencies require meningococcal vaccination before complement-inhibitor initiation and acknowledge incomplete protection, but do not address vaccine-elicited hemolysis or recommend peri vaccination hemolysis monitoring in PNH.

VI. Implications for Clinical Management

Our data identified the time dimension of early onset complement activation contrasted with late onset of infection under complement inhibition. The immediate threat after vaccination is hemolysis rather than breakthrough infections.

Our data support vaccination timed with optimized complement inhibition treatment rather than a two seek lag between vaccination and CI treatment as advised by health regulators with close monitoring for hemolysis and prophylaxis for IMD.

Sequence A is recommended as opposed to current recommendations by health agencies for Sequence B.

VII. To Lexie from the PNH Project Team

We heard You!