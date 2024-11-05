Sir Charles Scarborough and Dr Edward Arris conducting an anatomical dissection. Watercolour painting by G. P. Harding after an oil painting by R. Greenbury (1780-1853). Wellcome Collection, London. Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 (International)

The largest known collection of autopsies done for possible harms from COVID-19 vaccination with spike producing gene therapy products is that of Arne Burkhardt and Walter Lang (Geimpft-gestoben, Kreuger and Lang, Shroeder, Berlin. 2024) who reported on 90 cases.

Meet Dr. Burkhardt:

Dr. Burkardt passed away but he left his method. Routine autopsy is inadequate. Histological analysis along with immunohistochemical analysis is required.

Special materials used in Dr. Burkhardt’s immunohistochemical analyses are available from ProSci in Poway, California.

Henrietta Simoes lost her 24-year-old son after he died from a thoracic dissecting aorta aneurysm that ruptured resulting in sudden death 15 days after receiving a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s BNT162b2. This was a topic in a prior substack. Type A Aorta Rupture. Henrietta wanted an answer like almost all of the 90 cases in the Burkhardt/Lang collection. Megan Redshaw of Children’s Health Defense tells the story.

Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. also of Children’s Health Defense updates the story,

Henrietta’s search for a pathologist to perform an autopsy that would include serious consideration of the BNT162b2 injected in his arm led to Dr. Michael Morz, a pathologist in Dresden, Germany, who with his colleagues found evidence of “vaccine” injuries to a high degree of probability.

The report is available on line without cost. The link is below.

Dr. Morz has published similar work previously and worked with Drs. Burkhardt and Lang and is named as a co-author of the Atlas displaying Dr. Burkhardt’s work, Geimpft-gestorben.

Let us hope that pathologists in North America will soon be free to perform complete autopsies in persons who received spike generating gene therapy products. We can then refine treatment for this diverse cluster of disease.

Novel Drugs…Novel Diseases…Novel treatments

MAHA ‘25, The Only Choice

