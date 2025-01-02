1. PDAP

As the new year begins it is time to reflect on the past. The Pfizer Documents Analysis Project (PDAP) has completed what began almost three years ago. Perfect strangers, all volunteers, from many different professions came together to confront a mass of documents that the government of the United States wanted to hide for 75 years.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth, Texas, ordered the release of all data about the Pfizer COVID19 “vaccine” by the Food and Drug Administration. Some 455,000 pages of documents were to be released in monthly traunches. Steve Bannon and Naomi Wolf announced a crowd source effort to decipher these documents and the response has been on display since with 102 reports, one peer reviewed article, two 300+ page books, and 50-100 presentations to politicians, political bodies, and interested parties and groups around the world. All by volunteers.

Doctors of many specialities, biostatisticians, nurses, lawyers, engineers, a pharmacist, scientists, data management specialists joined together working in teams some times day and night to tackle a mass of data initially hidden behind opaque alpha-numeric codes. File size and suffix were a pathway into the morass that liberated a table of contents and index breaking the code. A tool called Abstrator was built to allow search of the documents and the papers began to roll out.

There was no budget or hierarchy or overbearing committees that burden academic medicine, just mid to late career professionals that knew what to do with information once cracked out of its coded silo. Egos and me too forces that operate in academic circles never appeared and the rails were greased. Full analysis of the files governments around the world wanted hidden was fast tracked.

Many thanks to Naomi Wolf for initiating the project and tirelessly spreading the message around the world. Her experience in publishing got two books published. DailyClout.io hosted and continues to host the work products from this project.

The second book, The Pfizer Papers, is a remarkable publication with almost 200 photomicrographs featuring Drs. Burkhardt and Lang’s pioneering autopsy findings with detailed histopathology and immunohistochemistry documenting tissue and organ destruction from modRNA activated invasive lymphocytes and toxic “spike” proteins.

Dr. Michael Palmer of Doctors 4 Covid Ethics was able to get the original jpeg files from the Reutlingen Lab with the assistance of Walter Lang and Norbert Schwartz, two of Dr. Burkhardt’s colleagues.

The color reproductions in Papers are excellent. Drs. Burkhardt and Lang may have been the only ones to have captured the histopathology and immunohistochemistry in the early, now passed, phase of CoVax Disease as governments blocked autopsies. Violation of the censorship led to loss of job and loss of medical license.

Dr. Kruger’s seminal work on Turbo cancer is also featured in color. Thanks to Arne, Walter, Norbert and Ute for their assistance in showing the world what CoVax Disease looks like under the microscope.

Dr. Chris Flowers with his colleagues Drs. Barbara and Joseph Gehrett, and Laurie Britt wrote dozens of articles on many very important topics. Chris travelled to Japan and Brasil to present project findings to political bodies. Chris continues to be engaged and will lead future efforts to flush out the truth about disastrous gene therapy products.

Amy Kelly supplemented her role of Project Manager with her own valuable cotributions. Amy was instrumental in managing the project with energy and enthusiasm that demonstrated passion and devotion at a level of a mission rather than a job. There were many weeks in which Amy helped wrap up papers and presentations that would take many hours, sometimes late into the evenings and back early the next day.

Linnea Wohl led Team 5 while producing her own articles. Her background in managing a physics journal proved to be a valuable asset as she would go over every number in lengthy spreadsheets and serve as proof reader correcting spelling and grammar.

Erica Delph participated in writing projects and maintained records for Team 3’s three hour weekly Zoom sessions and the meetings of all teams on Wednesdays. Erica lost her job as a pharmacist becasue she would not submit to extra legal vaxx “Mandates”. Thankfully, Erica is back in the work force.

Not to be forgotten is the heroic work of Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan who lost her job as anesthetist in Australia because she was an early truth teller. Resilient and determined she exposed the fraud of hidden deaths with her research of primary source documents. Her findings have been presented by the Sentinel and are incorporated into the efforts of Kansas AG Kobach to bring the perpetrators to justice.

To date legal efforts have hit the immovable object called the Prep Act that grants immunity to companies, organizations and the government from liability from ineffective and harmful gene therapy products. Meanwhile, these useless and destructive products continue to be pushed.

Finally, the behind the scenes crew of engineers and IT specialists, Tony Damian, Ed Clark, Dan Perrier tirelessly flushed out documents and data as report writers churned out reports. Finally, thanks to Ian, genius of database management for his valuable addition to the data mining efforts.

Best to all of you devoted and honorable people.

2. The evil doers are not done.

Recently bird flu was rolled out as heralded by Dr. Redfield formerly CDC director to be parrotted by COVID19 pros Birx and Wen. You know the drill, testing and vaxxing. Will they go full court press with plexiglass, useless masking and distancing or will this time it will be straight to useless and dangerous modified ribonucleic acid injections. What else will they throw in the dishwater this time?

Meanwhile, the slaughter of chickens has continued.

A friend, a protein broker, predicted two years ago egg shortage would take a year or two. How virtuous. Only happy chickens in California.

The chicken and the egg riddle has been answered. No chickens, no eggs. Farmers are to blame, of course. They do not know how to make chickens happy enough in the Golden State.

3. The road ahead.

This substack will move forward with articles on Pediatric Stroke, Morbidity and Mortality Presentations, Rheology: Pipes and Pumps, and Free Light Chains in CoVax Diseases.

And, finally possible publication of Drs. Burkhardt and Lang’s 400 page lab notebook translated from German with over 1200 photomicrographs with histology and immunohistochemical analysis of autopsies and biopsies associated with what Drs. Burkhardt and Lang called “coronovaccine”.

Rest in Peace Arne! Your contribution lives on.