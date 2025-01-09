External Ventricular Drainage or EVD is illustrated above. This method is used to monitor elevated pressure in the brain.

In the case of subarachnoid hemorrhage the elevated intracranial pressure comes from a bleeding vessel often located where the carotid arteries join the vertebral arteries in a structure called the Circle of Willis.

https://www.knowyourbody.net/circle-of-willis.html

Medical terminology is part of this presentation. Illustrations have been added to help lay readers gain some insight into the nature of these rapidly evolving cases.

Vaers #1963633 1 Clinical Narrative 1 9 25 8.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Localization of the aneurysm must be determined before surgery in order to know how to approach the lesion. A surgical microscope is often used.

