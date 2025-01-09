Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) in a 15 Year-Old Girl following COVID19 "Vaccine".
Detailed case management is presented in Morbidity and Mortality Conference format. The point is to learn and do better.
External Ventricular Drainage or EVD is illustrated above. This method is used to monitor elevated pressure in the brain.
In the case of subarachnoid hemorrhage the elevated intracranial pressure comes from a bleeding vessel often located where the carotid arteries join the vertebral arteries in a structure called the Circle of Willis.
https://www.knowyourbody.net/circle-of-willis.html
Medical terminology is part of this presentation. Illustrations have been added to help lay readers gain some insight into the nature of these rapidly evolving cases.
Video links:
Localization of the aneurysm must be determined before surgery in order to know how to approach the lesion. A surgical microscope is often used.