From Jeffrey’s article,

A strange thing happened in 2020. Most governments at all levels across the globe turned on their people. It was a shock because governments had never before attempted anything this audacious. It claimed to be exercising mastery over the whole of the microbial kingdom, the world over. It would prove this implausible mission as a valid one with the release of a magic potion made and distributed with its industrial partners who were fully indemnified against liability claims.

Click here

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-most-dramatic-narrative-shift-in-modern-history/

Information that has been deeply hidden by government has been liberated from its shadowy crypts and is flowing like a tsunami. We are living during a very important time in history as one era ends and a new one is birthing before our eyes.

The wave finally broke