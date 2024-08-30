" The United States government was funding the overthrow of the United States government"- Mike Benz
"We have met the enemy and they are us." Pogo
Mike Benz on X (Part 1) explains how the US intelligence agencies condition the media
Mike is interviewed by Tucker Carlson and more puzzle pieces fall into place.
Over four hours of recordings and Mike has much more to say.
The comments on X are interesting,
When our own government turns the weapons against
“We the People” and nothing is done to stop this, I ask one question, now what?
Since Eric Chauvin was sent to prison fraudulently, yes he was without fair trial! Watch Megan Kelly’s podcast to see all of the suppressed evidence, you’ll know why I believe this was the beginning of “Full Steam Ahead” law Fare enforcements!
Megan Kelly’s podcast with a long time news anchor and her husband, a police officer if I’m not mistaken, clearly showing all the evidence the presiding judge wouldn’t allow the jury to see!
Eric Chauvin was wrongly convicted and here’s why. Think about everything from that moment forward and ask yourself this, has anyone or anybody done anything to stop the lies, the cheating and the stealing of our taxpayers money? NO! Nobody!
Additionally, President Trump and the American People were disenfranchised by stolen election! Evidence shows this! Justice was once again, against “We the People”!
Next came Biden. An illegitimate president and administration, subverting every rule of law they could! And still are! Illegal invaders overwhelmingly causing chaos, corruption and extraordinarily high expenditures, not for Americans, but for the illegal invaders!
Then the Covid scam of our lifetime! Yes they used all sorts of shenanigans to scare the hell out of Americans! Dr Francis Boyle, wrote the bioweapon treaty of 1979, which was signed off by both houses and senior President Bush, is still in effect today, called Covid a bioweapon!
Yes the shots and covid are bioweapons! What’s more, we were attacked by a
“Weapon of Mass Destruction”! Let that sink in a minute? What’s wrong with this picture so far?
America is under attack, by our own government! This won’t end well. Some estimates are around 50 million invader’s of which 10-15 million are military age men! Nothing to see here right? Wrong! Everything happens for a reason. The reason is a
“New World Order” but first Obama must
“Fundamentally Transform America”, right? This is what’s wrong! This is what’s happening and this is our own government turning the weapons inwards and using them against
“We the People” of these United States! Now what? Allow Harris / Walz to finish the job? Allow the “Globalist Elites” to rule over America?
This is what’s going to happen! Something must stop this. I’m convinced a “false flag attack” will occur shutting America down again! There’s no way on Gods Good Earth, these “Evildoers” are going to lose power! Unless?
I leave the rest for others to think about.
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR