I. Why the Freedom Health (MAHA) Efforts have failed. (1 hour 42 minutes)

Shannon Joy and Mary Bowden discuss how the efforts to control deadly vaccines have failed.

II. Potential Cause of Cancer: Demonstration of Bacterial DNA in COVID19 Gene Therapy Products

This is real folks.

III. The Magnitude of the Harm is Incalculable

IV. The Consequences

White cells are of interest as they were specicifically targeted for reprogramming by the man made synthetic genetic code. Unlike organs that are fixed in place, white cells travel throughout the body from their origin in the thymus (T-cells) or bone marrow (B-cells) to secondary germinal centers, lymph nodes and spleen, and then into tissues and organs throughout the body.

Daily, about half a trillion maturing blood cells are bathed, in fully loaded doses, in tillions of LNP/mRNA particles while they mix together in the tissues, blood vessels and lymphatics at unknown locations for an unknown amout of time. Once activated their mission is to destroy spike proteins be they on the virus membrane or in a young man’s heart or a young woman’s ovaries.

81% of white blood cell (lymphocyte/lymphoid) cancers in the VAERS database have been reported after C19 gene therapy products. Overall, C19 drug products (an estimated 13 billion doses in the VAERS universe) account for 4.4x, that’s 440%, the number of lymphoid cancers reported for all other vaccines since 1990 (an estimated 35 billion doses in the VAERS universe). There are at least 35 types of mature lymphoid cancers. The top 18 are shown here. (Source VAERS, US government database.)

The study (below) from Japan shows a spike in excess mortality for cancer of the other line of white cells (Myeloid) called leukemia which came in #2 behind ovarian cancer Gibo, et al. (Cureus, 2024 Apr 8;16(4):e57860. doi: 10.7759/cureus.57860. eCollection 2024 Apr.)

V. Some are not optimistic.

Julian is an attorney in Australia who has been very active in trying to prevent further LNP/mRNA use.

But, there is still time on the clock so onward we go!