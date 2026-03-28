Experimental Gene Therapy

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Mar 28

Dr. Kessler who ran the FDA in the early 1990's until Big Tobacco figured out how to get rid of him made the statement: Only about 1% of Adverse Drug Reactions are captured. VAERS currently is not much better. So, most of the great harm including death from injections including mRNA are never reported and the medicine boys in charge ignore the weak red flag warnings. Coming soo. mRNA flu injections. Dr. Malones expertise will be sought.

https://thomasabraunrph.substack.com/p/rna-on-the-way

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