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Aaron Siri has been an outstanding advocate for proper safety and efficacy testing of vaccines that have long escaped the scientific process. His book below explains how this happened. Aaron Siri is responsible for getting the internal Pfizer and Moderna documents released for independent review and analysis.

From Amazon:

Ever hear “I believe in cars” or “I believe in tools”? Probably not. But people routinely say, “I believe in vaccines.” This saying carries a truism because claims about vaccines often require faith. Belief. It is why challenging these claims often results in an emotional, not logical, reaction. If you want the facts about vaccines—not beliefs and dogma—this book delivers. From the game-changing National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 through today’s post-Covid-19 landscape, Siri lays it all out based on a decade of experience deposing the world’s leading vaccinologists and prosecuting over a hundred lawsuits against health agencies. On that journey, he found that common claims about vaccines are often contrary to the evidence. This book lays bare this evidence, often the result of epic legal battles. There is what medical and health authorities tell the world, and then there is what they admit under oath in a lawsuit. If you want to learn the truth about vaccines and the secret world of vaccinology, this book injects a heavy dose of reality and reveals the power structure and facts regarding vaccines as they have never before been laid out. Once you see the evidence, you cannot unlearn the truth.

The book, in part, is based on this deposition Aaron took of Dr. Stanley Plotkin, high priest of the vaccine religion. The video runs about 9 hours but it only takes about two hours to understand the magnitude of the problem we face with the low quality of vaccine research being done before approval.

Link to video

Pharmacovigilence is the process of analyzing injuries and deaths following authorization by the Food and Drug Agency. This process is as flawed as the pre-marketing development and testing and will be the subject of upcoming posts on this website once the data have been thoroughly studied.