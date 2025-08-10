All doctors must be made aware of the dangers of the new type of mRNA vaccination in order to stop further COVID-19 vaccinations of this kind and prevent so many people from suffering even more.

There is a high risk that the damage described here could also be caused by other future mRNA-based vaccinations or other mRNA-based injections.

This compact volume loaded with detailed information is a summary of the autopsy work done on people who died following COVID-19 vaccination and biopsies of various types by Senior Pathologists Drs. Arne Burkhardt and Walter Lang along with their many collaborators. Published in German in 2024 and now available in English in 2025. Unfortunately the book has limited availability in North America due to shipping restrictions (Publisher). Many thanks the lead author Dr. Ute Krüger for providing a copy for this review.

The late Professor Dr. Arne Burkhardt was a highly experienced Forensic Pathologist from Germany who had conducted and supervised more than 40,000 autopsies in his working life, he published hundreds of scientific papers and taught at many Universities. Prof. Burkhardt came out of retirement in 2021 to examine the autopsy and biopsy materials of vaccinated patients. Totality of Evidence Dr. Burkhardt

Deaths following experimental, severely flawed products like the COVID-19 “vaccines” must have complete autopsies with histopathology, immunohistochemical and other advanced scientific determinations.

Unfortunately, governments and/or private institutions have blocked autopsies after COVID-19 vaccination. Autopsies were done sparingly during the Phase 2/3 clinical trial but never made it into the clinical record. This statement pertains to case reports in the initial release of 455,000 pages examined by the Pfizer Documents Analysis Project detailed in this substack. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.85

I. The Book

To our knowledge, the detailed analysis by the Burkhardt Institute, related to injuries that may have occurred in connection with mRNA vaccination was the only initiative of its kind in the world, which at the time, was seeking to understand the massively worrying complications caused by the completely new mRNA technology and to help develop both diagnostic options and therapies.- Introduction Krüger and Lang

The book is 139 pages with 130 high quality reproductions of photomicrographs of tissues and organs demonstrating the histopathology of damage associated with COVID-19 vaccination. Detailed histological and immunohistochemical analysis sets this collection apart from other autopsy studies.

The book is divided into three sections, I. General Findings, II. Organ Findings, and III. Case Reports. The case material comes from 89 autopsy cases and 75 biopsy cases. The atlas format serves as a reference for analysis of patients having an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Many of the autopsies followed sudden death often from cardiac causes but central nervous system and pulmonary causes are represented as well. A brief review of the table of contents shows the role of vascular disease, thrombosis, depositions of novel, yet undefined proteins, including amyloids and crystalline substances, and clusters of destructive lymphocytes hunting non-self proteins stimulated by COVID-19 “vaccines”.

II. The People

Collaborating on this work were an experienced group of pathologists including Dr. Ute Krüger, one of the first if not THE first to describe Turbo cancer Turbo Cancer following COVID-19 vaccination and Prof. Dr. Walter Lang, Senior Pathologist from the Institute of Pathology at Hannover Medical School (MHH), who worked directly with Dr. Burkhardt in Reutlingen, Germany.

Also working on the project were Dr. Michael Mörz Pathologist at the Georg Schmorl Institute of Pathology at Dresden Municipal Hospital and Prim. Dr. Helmut Luck, Senior Pathologist and head of the pathological institute at Amstetten Regional Hospital in Austria who are listed as collaborators.

In addition to this group of qualified experts autopsies and specimens were prepared and studied by pathologists at local institutions prior to referral of the case to the Burkhardt Group. Many of these individuals contributed to this work.

Seldom, if ever, has such a large collection of clinical material been so thoroughly analyzed particularly in the context of COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines.

Specimen preparation and organization was managed in Reutlingen by PD Dr. Norbert Schwartz, Oksana Faul, Ulrike Buschbacher and Enza Haider.

These behind-the-scenes staff were vital to the work as it was being done and later by preserving the material after Dr. Burkhardt’s passing and closing of the lab. I am grateful to Dr. Schwartz for providing 1239 photomicrographs and the case files for my use.

III. Summary of the The Findings

How the Corona “Vaccine“- Induced Spike Protein Causes Damage

1. Multiple vaccinations led to more extensive damage in individual organs 2. COVID-19 vaccination does not appear to lead to selective damage only in a few organs 3. Lack of organ-specificity of the damage appears to be a characteristic of the mechanism of action of the mRNA 4. In 47 autopsy cases, i.e. more than half of the cases, the cause of death was due to myocarditis 5. Deceased were aged between 16 and 94 years 6. Size of the myocarditis lesions varied 7. Vasculitis was a very common finding 8. Mesarteritis with inflammation of the outer and middle wall layer of the aorta 9. Inflammation was often concentrated around the vasa vasorum 10. Another very striking finding was the fragmentation, clumping and atrophy of the elastic fibres 11. Vessel wall damage such as media necrosis and oedematous swelling of the vessels 12. Immunohistochemical detection of the spike protein was frequently found in the blood and in the wall cells of blood vessels, especially capillaries 13. Destruction of the endothelium with exfoliation into the vessel lumen was frequently observed 14. Spike protein-containing blood plasma seeps through the resulting leaks into the neighbouring tissue 15. Spike protein was detectable in the endothelium of these supply vessels and in the surrounding macrophages 16. Thrombocytes partially agglutinated, leading to thrombus formation 17. Another conspicuous finding in medium-sized and small blood vessels was irregular wall thickening 18. Positive reaction could be detected with histochemical Congo red staining, proving amyloidosis

IV. An Atlas and a Monograph Complete the Reporting on the Burkhardt/Lang Collection

An earlier publication by Burkhardt, Lang and Schwartz enumerated specific findings in tissues and organs affected by COVID-19 vaccine. The Krüger et al. book is an atlas showing the spike and LNP/mRNA damage done to cells, tissues and organs. Thorn in the Flesh by Burkhardt, Lang and Schwartz is a monograph that nicely complements the atlas by providing detailed and well referenced analysis of the mechanisms by which COVID-19 injectable products cause death and disease. The monograph is available as a download.

General Conclusion of Tissue Damages Found:

In more than 40 examined deaths that were related to corona “vaccination” we found some recurring patho-histological phenomena – not in all deaths and in different levels of severity. Some analogous findings were also found in bioptic samples from living individuals, who suffered severe constraints of health and well-being after corona “vaccinations”: 1. Vasculitis with inflammation of the inner walls of small vessels (endothelitis) in heart, lung and brain tissues, sometimes with obliteration of the vessel. 2. Lymphocytic inflammation of larger vessels (arteries, and aorta) with vasculitis and perivasculitis. These can lead to fissures in the vascular walls (dissections) with bleeding into the layers of the vascular wall, but even to perforation with bleeding into the neighbouring tissues. 3. Stenosis and blockage of vessels due to atypical clot formation and deposition induced thickening of vascular walls. 4. Typical clots contain red blood cells, platelets and fibrin. Some clots found after corona “vaccination” seem to have other, yet unknown components involved. We assume that spike-induced misfolded proteins related to so called prion proteins or amyloid-like substances contribute to the atypical clot formation. 5. These spike-amyloid deposits are not only found in fully formed clots, but also in vascular walls with endothelial damage. Assumably, these amyloid-like deposits are being formed with involvement of the spike protein and its amyloid-like, or prion like properties. Unfortunately, the human body can hardly disassemble such deposits. This makes disease manifestations relatable to previously rare conditions with chronic inflammation and similar depositions- amyloidosis. 6. Myocarditis, mainly lymphocytic: Lymphocytic inflammations are typically found in autoimmune- or viral inflammatory processes, in contrast to granulocytic inflammation, which would be typically found after a myocardial infarction. 7. Lesions of lymphatic organs (spleen, lymph nodes) were found with activation signs and formation of pseudo lymphoma, but also signs of depletion (exhaustion of the lymphatic tissue due to lymphocyte overactivation consumption). 8. Texture disruption of vascular walls of arteria and arteriola are found in all organs. However, in the spleen we repetitively saw a very characteristic disaggregation in parallel layers, that we called “onion skin phenomenon” (onion skin arteriolitis). Such an onionskin arterioloitis was previously described in autoimmune diseases. In the spleen, we sometimes also find circumscribed necroses, infarctions and inflammation of neighbouring areas (perisplenitis). 9. Unidentified rod shaped blackish-brown, crystalline appearing objects within and outside vessels were found in different organs, such as heart, lung, muscle tissues, liver, pancreas and around spleen vessels, possibly foreign material from the corona „vaccinations” or some precipitating complexes involving the spike protein and other molecules, such as cholesterol or fibrin. 10. Alveolitis with diffuse alveolar damage and mainly lymphocytic interstitial pneumonia, possibly endogen-allergic. 11. Signs of generalized activation of the immune system against structures of the human body in the sense of an autoimmune reaction. Sometimes follicular, nodular lymphocytic infiltrations are found in atypical locations outside lymphatic organs (“lymphocyte amok”). Such local lymphocytic inflammation was observed in all organs of the body, including the brain. 12. In the brain we found the picture of a transfection associated lymphocytic encephalitis, and a lymphocytic vasculitis and focal destruction of intracerebral and subarachnoidal blood vessels. Small bleedings into vascular walls were observed. These could remain asymptomatic or lead to short “absences” 13. Deadly bleedings in the brain, subarachnoidal bleeding with or without aneurysms occur and must be considered as possible causes of death. 14. Focally lymphocytic infiltrates in the dura mater as a manifestation of the “lymphocyte amok” can be found. 15. Possibly a necrotic damage of the hypophysis that we observed belongs to the manifestations of spike damages (the hypophysis is the central coordination centre between brain and hormonal system). 16. Deposits of functional amyloid in and around vessels, especially in the brain let you think of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, which may be observed more frequently after corona “vaccinations”.

V. Conclusion

A Causal Relationship between histopathological findings and the COVID-19 vaccines was Probable to Near Certainty in 74% of cases. - Krüger, Lang from Vaccinated - Dead .