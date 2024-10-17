Naomi Wolf Interview Here

The Pfizer Documents Project is ongoing. Pfizer Papers is the second book the group has produced. Book one was published January 16 of 2023.

The second book is about four hundred pages. Another three hundred pagers were not included. A third volume is possible if the first amendment holds up which it may not if former US Secretaries of State Clinton and Kerry have their way.

Lawyer Aaron Siri is working on obtaining a complete set of records after it was learned many documents were not released as ordered by the court.

The current volume presents Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt’s original images demonstrating the tissue and organ damage that he and Dr. Walter Lang concluded had a near certain causal relationship with what Dr. Burkhardt called “corona vaccination”. The two senior pathologists studied 90 autopsy cases using histological techniques as well as special (immunohistochemical) stains to separate virus antigens from products of corona vaccination. Their work could possibly be the largest collection of its kind.

This volume also contains the pioneering work of Dr. Ute Kruger who identified unusual types of aggressive cancer associated with the corona vaccination that she called “Turbo Cancer”. The term is in common usage in free speech medical circles.

Articles are written by a wide range of experts on four continents in multiple disciplines. In addition to the named authors there is a substantial behind the scenes effort from engineers, data specialists with different skill sets, statisticians, nurses, doctors and lawyers and a pharmacist. All are volunteers who have collaborated for two and a half years producing over 100 reports, two books, and dozens of presentations internationally in person and digitally.

“This is a comprehensive, organized, and compelling presentation of vaccine safety data that has accumulated after mass, indiscriminate administration of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Sadly, a large group of vaccine recipients have become injured, disabled, and many have died after the ill-advised injections. The data with histopathological evaluation at necropsy and autopsy with expert analysis is presented so you can evaluate it for yourself. Never before has there been a class of products with this wide range and extended duration of injury to the recipient. Join me and the authors in calling for all mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to be removed from human use.”

—Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, internist and cardiologist, and coauthor of The Courage to Face COVID-19

