This video runs 1 hour 40 minutes and is an amazing story. Who needs the movies when you have reality that far exceeds fiction in complexity and intrigue.

I have modified Dr. Humphries’ slide to show areas of interest in three overlap zones identifying the intersection sets for 1. Cancer Induction, 2. Immune Suppression, and 3. Gene Dysregulation. All three phenomena have been identified in diseases following COVID19 gene therapy treatment (CoVax Disease, ICD10 Code pending I hope). Below she discusses neoplasia, aka carcinogenicity.

Below, Suzanne talks about the actual doses people receive and gets into the subject of Administrative Errors, a huge and only partially explicated topic. Here she talks about the double dose in the pediatric formulation.

Double dosing in children with e. coli plasmids that carry more than SV40 promoter and enhancer genetic code but also kanamycin resistance is very concerning not to mention dosing two persons in pregnant women.

Kanamycin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic not used in humans because of nephrotoxicity, but related drugs gentamicin, tobramycin and amikacin are mainstays in the arsenal against gram negative bacteria and resistant Staphylococcus Aureus which is gram positive.

To AI (ChatGPT5): Can plasmids containing kanamycin resistance genetic code confer resistance to other aminoglycosides?

Yes, plasmids carrying kanamycin resistance genes can confer resistance to other aminoglycosides through cross-resistance. This occurs because many such genes encode aminoglycoside-modifying enzymes (AMEs) that inactivate multiple drugs in the class by mechanisms like phosphorylation or acetylation, targeting shared structural features (e.g., the 3’-OH group on the sugar ring). Key Mechanisms and Examples: Common Genes on Plasmids: aph(3’)-I (or NPTII): Frequently found on cloning vectors (e.g., pUC or pET plasmids) for bacterial selection. It phosphorylates kanamycin and also confers resistance to neomycin, G418 (geneticin), paromomycin, ribostamycin, and butirosin. This is widely used in genetic engineering but contributes to cross-resistance in clinical settings. aph(3’)-II: Provides resistance to kanamycin, neomycin, paromomycin, butirosin, and ribostamycin. aac(3’) enzymes: Acetylate kanamycin and often extend to gentamicin, tobramycin, and (to a lesser extent) amikacin. Bifunctional AAC(6’)/APH(2”): Common on plasmids in staphylococci and Enterobacteriaceae; inactivates gentamicin, tobramycin, and kanamycin.

Clinical Implications: In bacteria like E. coli, Staphylococcus, and Enterobacteriaceae, plasmid-mediated transfer spreads these genes horizontally, accelerating multidrug resistance. For instance, APH(3’)-IIIa on plasmids inactivates kanamycin, tobramycin, and gentamicin, though amikacin resistance is often low-level. In pathogens like Mycobacterium tuberculosis or Acinetobacter baumannii, similar plasmid-borne aph variants confer broad cross-resistance to kanamycin, tobramycin, gentamicin, and others.

This cross-resistance complicates treatment of infections (e.g., Gram-negative sepsis or TB) and underscores the need for susceptibility testing. Overuse in labs or clinics exacerbates plasmid dissemination.

I refer to the immunological attack on self from “vaccine” activated T-cells and B-cells as Nano-Napalm. Case #17 from the Burkhardt Lang Histopathology Collection illustrates multi organ Nano-Palm in action involving eight organs plus calvarium and vascular system.

On the left side, second from the top photomicrograph note the lymphocyte destruction of an artery in the spleen with herniation of the lymphoid mass, proteolytic enzymes and cellular detritus into the vascular space.

Below, Spike protein has been identified in umbilicus, placenta and fetus. (Burkhardt and Lang Histopathology Collection)

Not surprisingly, this topic is heavily censored.

Below is a case of Recurrent Fetal Loss (RPL) defined as greater than two or sometimes defined as greater than three failed pregnancies. The couple featured in this case had a child in 2019 (Gravida 1 Para 1) followed by four failed pregnancies (G2P1, G3P1, G4P1 and G5P1) following two doses of C19 gene therapy products per parent.

Two additional doses, one per parent, preceded her her third pregnancy that resulted in an empty amniotic cavity and her fourth pregnancy was therapeutically aborted because of severe deformities (menigomyelocele, hydrocephalus and Arnold Chiari malformation) that are often incompatible with life. Her 5th pregnancy resulted in stillbirth. Curettage yielded fetal material containing Spike protein.

RPL is multi-factorial so take that into consideration.

Dr. Joshua Lederberg MD won the Nobel Prize in 1958 for his work in identifying transfer of genetic code conferring antibiotic resistance between bacteria. He would be horrified if he could see where this field has gone. He was very much a humanitarian. I was fortunate to attend his lectures as an undergraduate. Joshua Lederberg

Dr. Humphries provides am explanation of how cancer can be induced by SV40 and p53 suppression.

Below: And now we have immunosuppression (red cross), immune stimulation (inflammation, circle and rectangle) and immune dysregulation (cancer, triangles and diamond) following COVID19 gene therapy injections as shown in this cohort from the VAERS database. Link to IJVTPR Paper

And, it looks like only the vaccine can do number three, induce neoplasia (cancer). See below table illustrating escalating lymphocyte response to COVID19 severity and COVID19 “vaccination”. Elevated kappa lambda ratios are in red and signify a Shift from Polyclonal inflammation to Monoclonal neoplasia.

Monoclonal Shift:

I am waiting to hear back from Dr. Gudowska-Sawczuk in Poland to see if elevated kappa lambda ratios only occurred in the 67 cases vaccinated. If true then elevated ratios in red indicating a Monoclonal Shift (~ Cancer) occur only in “vaccination” cases and not COVID19 cases.

