I. Scope

i. Turbo cancer

This article will present Dr. Krüger’s pioneering discoveries. Dr. Krüger specializes in breast cancer pathology and was the first to describe Turbo cancer. Many others have added further evidence of the connection between corona vaccines and Turbo Cancer. She presented her findings at an international conference in December of 2023.

Here is the link to the presentations at this conference. The quality of the presentations is quite good.

Conference Link Here

Her presentation is also included below along with a downloadable transcript with her images from this conference.

ii. Burkhardt/Lang Pathology of Corona Vaccine Harms.

The first histopathology atlas documenting tissue and organ damage from corona vaccines has been published by Drs. Krüger and Lang. A summary of this important and unique work is included below along with information about how to order the book from the publisher in Berlin.

This work is in German. The second link below (Cardiovascular) is drawn from the Burkhardt/Lang Collection. Additional English publications from the Burkhardt/Lang collection are in preparation.

Dr. Lang worked closely with Dr. Arne Burkhardt to review autopsy cases with histopathology and immunohistochemistry. Dr. Krüger joined Dr. Lang to organize this unique body of work. Dr. Lang is now retired. Formerly, he was on staff at the Hannover Medical School (https://www.mhh.de/en/studying-at-mhh).

Dr. Burkhardt and Lang’s work has been featured on this substack in a video interview with Taylor Hudak shortly before Dr. Burkhardt’s death, an article about catastrophic cardiovascular effects of the corona vaccinations, text and images from three of Dr. Burkhardt’s lectures as well as links to videos.

Why is this work so important?

The reason is that autopsies with detailed histochemical and immunohistochemical analysis is almost non existent in the world. The Burkhardt/Lang collection may be the largest and most significant work of its kind with over 50 well documented cases of corona vaccination tissue and organ damage.

Results of autopsies done during the phase 2/3 clinical trials were not reported. Autopsy findings done during the post marketing period (Pfizer Document 5.3.6) were not reported. Autopsies following corona vaccination are rare and almost non-existent other than small series and case reports. Censorship, harassment and suppression are all involved in preventing autopsies from being done.

The elimination of meaningful autopsies following corona vaccination worldwide has been very thorough making the Burkhardt/Lang Collection unique.

In Dr. Dr. Krüger’s words,

1. No postmortem examination is carried out. 2. Incorrect information given by the clinician when asked whether the deceased have been vaccinated. I have seen more than one case in our hospital where the clinician noted on the referral for autopsy that the deceased had not been vaccinated. However, I found in the patient's journal that the patient had indeed been vaccinated against COVID-19. 3. The third is many of the pathologist colleagues do not take samples for histological examination - that means no microscopic examination is performed. Without microscopy, you cannot see, for example, myocarditis or vasculitis. 4. And the fourth is the lack of knowledge in the assessment of microscopic findings. “You only see what you know.” Goethe lived 200 years ago. Goethe was a German poet and naturalist. He's considered one of the most important creators of German language poetry. And, slightly modified by me, “You only see what you know. And What you want to see.”

Surgeons have a similar expression,

“You see what your brain is prepared to find.”

II. Turbo Cancer

American cancer researcher David Rasnick, Ph.D. defines Turbo Cancer,

Turbo Cancer-Defined Here

Dr. Krüger explains how she made her discovery.

Already, in Autumn 2021, I had the impression that I was suddenly receiving more material 1. From younger patients, often 30 to 50 years old. 2. The tumors were growing more aggressively and faster. 3. And that they were larger. More than four centimeters was not uncommon. I saw tumors up to 16 centimeters in size in the breast. 4. I also had the impression that multifocal tumor growth and bilateral tumor growths were more frequent.

Following her initial discovery of what she called Turbo Cancer she expanded the list of turbo cancer characteristics,

1. Younger patients are being seen, often 3- to 50-year- old. 2. Tumors are growing more aggressively and faster. 3. Tumors are larger. 4. Tumors exhibit heterogeneity. 5. Multifocal tumor growth and bilateral tumor growths are more frequent. 6. Co-temporal onset of more than one type of cancer. 7. Benign tumors have accelerated growth possibly signifying malignant transformation. 8. The physiologic process of inflammation was noted as a possible source of breast pain.

In an interview Dr. Krüger describes frustration she endured trying to bring her discovery to the attention of her colleagues in Europe. Dr. Krüger was accused of sabotaging the vaccination program.

Since I saw a connection between these "novel" tumors and the vaccination against Covid-19 (hereinafter referred to as corona vaccination for the sake of simplicity), I reported numerous cases to the Swedish Medicines Agency. I also tried to find German-speaking colleagues at the second pathology conference in Berlin to disprove or confirm my hypothesis of what I called "turbo cancer" after corona vaccination. I wanted to set up a large-scale study. My aim was to stop all corona vaccinations before this question was clarified. Unfortunately, there was only one interested Austrian pathologist colleague who responded to my call. Such work could not be accomplished by two people and, above all, alongside my full-time clinical work.

Now the concept of Turbo Cancer is widely discussed in the alternative medical media. Two recent examples,

Dr. Makis Here

Drs Dagleish and Marik Here

Dr. Krüger has kindly given her permission to publish her important work in the upcoming Pfizer Papers shipping the week of 10/14/2024. https://www.amazon.com/Pfizer-Papers-Pfizers-Against-Humanity/dp/1648210376 as has Dr. Lang.

III. First Atlas of Histopathology of Corona Vaccines Harms

i. Dr. Krüger discusses the Atlas

ii. A recent (European dates reverse the day and month) article in the Berliner Zeitung by Dr. Krüger discusses her and Dr. Lang’s findings.

German Text: Berliner-Zeitung

English Translation Here

III. From the publisher

