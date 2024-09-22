Kirsch post

Despite a history of vaccine injury and a severely compromised immune system due to her genetic condition, Alexis was given three vaccines all at once: tetanus, meningitis, and pneumonia. Within 10 minutes of receiving the injections, her body began to shut down. According to Steve Kirsch, her symptoms were immediate and severe: “Within 10 minutes of the 3 vaccines which were given all at the same time, Alexis went temporarily blind in both eyes, had a locked jaw, began vomiting, and then things went horribly downhill from there.”

A cautionary note, cases like Alexis’ are complex and forensic analysis requires a thorough review of ALL documents to reach a conclusion about standard of care. Efforts must be directed at saving this young women’s life for now. Hopefully crowd sourced funding will give her access to proper medical consultants.

Government Money in Medicine

Without government money for “vaccines” Walgreens was in trouble. In the local community of 200,000 people, Walgreens stores are stuffed with inventory like alcohol, cigarettes, snack foods, soda and a plethora of other products unrelated to health but are largely devoid of customers except for an occasional person picking up their medication.

Latapova post

It is not only the corporate world where practices are influenced by government payments for injecting “vaccines”. Doctors struggling to keep their small business afloat during “Covid” could make ends meet testing for SAR-CoV-2 and injecting Gene Therapy Products. If financial incentives were not successful to achieve compliance with government directives, there was harassment and intimidation.

Doctors incentivized

“This guidance makes clear that private group health plans and issuers generally cannot use medical screening criteria to deny coverage for COVID-19 diagnostic tests for individuals with health coverage who are asymptomatic and who have no known or suspected exposure to COVID-19,” CMS states in a news release. As long as such testing is administered or referred by a licensed or authorized healthcare provider, it “must be covered without cost sharing, prior authorization or other medical management requirements imposed by the plan or issuer.”

Testing during this time period used RT-PCR amped up over 30 cycles making the results highly questionable. This form of testing was abandoned by the CDC in December of 2021 because it was unreliable.

The whole industry that has cropped up to do clinical trials for pharmaceuticals and specifically biologics like the gene therapy products needs careful study. As an example, the Pfizer clinical investigators’ case reports are totally inadequate judged according to standards of medical practice.

The protocol for the phase 2/3 clinical trial for Pfizer’s BNT162b2 called for three blood draws of five tubes of blood per draw. There were over 40,000 subjects in the trial. The results of the ~600,000 specimens taken have never been released. The number of individual results is in the millions. Animal studies like 20GR142 in the Pfizer documents identified elevated counts of polymorphonuclear cells (inflammation), decreased lymphocyte counts (immune suppression), decreased red cell counts, elevated fibrinogen (clotting), and decreased albumen:globulin ratios.

The point of the animal studies is to identify what to look for in the lab studies of humans during the testing phase. These results were not released in the Pfizer documents dump. It is not known whether they were even done.

Add this to poor clinical documentation, unblinding of the controls in the phase 2/3 clinical trial, the disastrous results contained in document 5.3.6 from February 28, 2021, the lack of scientifc surveillance post marketing, the absence of autopsies with histopathology and immunohistochemisty all add up to justification to terminate use of spike generating injectibles in early 2021.

Consequences

Kheriaty post

According to Pew research, the number of U.S. adults who place confidence in medical scientists to act in the best interests of the public declined from 40% in 2020 to 29% in 2022. A 2021 survey by the American Board of Internal medicine likewise found that one in six people—including physicians—no longer trust doctors, and one in three do not trust the healthcare system. Almost half the population does not trust our public health agencies to act in our interests.

Not too surprising the public has had it with the medical profession after the lunacy of Covid19 lock-downs, masking, social distancing, Plexiglas shields, closure of business and schools, and the flawed platform, poorly tested, toxic and ineffective gene therapy products.

Not only has there been a credibility issue with the medical profession but a recent analysis of healthcare systems by the Commonwealth Fund found the United States at the bottom in terms of performance but highest in cost.

A future in which government controlled, poorly trained doctors who resort to Artificial Intelligence for diagnosis and treatment plans according to approved government protocols is where this is headed.

Shortages will increase as resources become strained. Physician extenders will replace physicians to a greater extent. Already patients are adjusting to seeing providers with two years of education and training rather than 6-10 years.

To deal with the “pandemic” doctors became testers and vaccinators at the direction of the federal government while under control of local health departments that policed medical offices to verify “masking”.

Economic threats, harassment and intimidation led to physicians denying early care to patients sick with respiratory viral illnesses. Then came incentives to inject the unsafe and ineffective gene therapy products. Government controlled health care is not good health care.

The good that remains in medical practice must be preserved and expanded without government interference.