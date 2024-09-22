Experimental Gene Therapy
Vaccine Madness, Alexis Lorenze and Subversion of the Medical Profession
Unfortunately the PsyOp currently being perpetrated on its citizens by governments had to target the medical profession early on to succeed. The…
Sep 22
•
Robert W. Chandler, MD MBA
31
Hot Lots #2: Covid-19 "Vaccines", Decreased Live Births, Excess Mortality, and Population Decline.
How they are linked.
Sep 21
•
Robert W. Chandler, MD MBA
10
Russell Broadbent MP Informs Prime Minister of DNA Contamination
.. as too all Federal Senators and MPs
Published on Jules On The Beach
•
Sep 20
The Denmark/Sweden Batch Dependent Study Claims 75% Of Reports are Women!?
What does VAERS say?
Published on WelcomeTheEagle88’s Substack
•
Sep 17
NEWS: Top Oncologist Raises Alarm: "Every New Cancer Patient Is Under 45" - COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancer Tsunami is coming for the…
Top Oncologist Raises Alarm: Every New Cancer Patient Is Under 45
Published on COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
•
Sep 16
The Persecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
A POLITICAL PRISONER
Published on Who is Robert Malone
•
Sep 5
August 2024
Germany Begins Cracking Down on Doctors Who Refuse to Push Covid Shots
Doctors in Germany are now facing a crackdown from the government if they refuse to push experimental Covid mRNA shots onto their patients.
Published on Exposing The Darkness
•
Aug 31
Donald Trump is the reason I left Facebook after more than 10 years
And I want to say thank you.
Published on Unacceptable Jessica
•
Aug 30
" The United States government was funding the overthrow of the United States government"- Mike Benz
"We have met the enemy and they are us." Pogo
Aug 30
•
Robert W. Chandler, MD MBA
6
RF Kennedy Jr and Political Realignment
It is not merely a speech; it represents the vanguard of a tidal shift
Published on Who is Robert Malone
•
Aug 26
My presentation to the expert scientists at Doctors For COVID Ethics
Direct, no frills, hard data, latest science
Published on Denis’s Substack
•
Aug 8
35:14
Bioweapons, Covid19 and Bird Flu- Dr. Drew, with Meryl Nass and Naomi Wolf
Wide ranging discussion of Gene Therapy Products in the context of biowarfare and the quest for global hegemony.
Aug 8
•
Robert W. Chandler, MD MBA
3
